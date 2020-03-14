Apple's share price has fully recovered from its midweek slump after they tumbled on Wednesday and Thursday amidst growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week shares including Apple slid sharply due to concerns about the pandemic. Apple's stock fell by nearly 7.5% at the open on Thursday, and the S&P 500 as a whole fell in similar numbers.

Yesterday, Apple's shares closed at $277.97. Whilst that's still a far cry from its January high of $327.85 per share, Apple's recovery in trading late yesterday meant it ended the day with growth of nearly 12%, a staggeringly high move.