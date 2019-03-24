The LG 27UK850 is a powerful workhorse that complements the 2018 Mac mini. Plus, because it's been around for a while, the monitor is now available at a price that's much more economical than before.
LG 27UK850
Internals suited for everyone, big and small.
The LG 27UK850 offers a 4K resolution, a plethora of ports, and excellent color reproduction in a slim-bezel design. If you're looking for a high-quality monitor to go with your new Apple device, this is the one to get.
Who should buy this
This LG monitor is most suited for gamers, photographers, graphic designers, and anyone who's looking for highly accurate color on their computer monitor. At the heart of this machine is its HDR Effect which transforms non-HDR content into high-quality videos that look like HDR thanks to a picture quality algorithm.
Thanks to the monitor's USB Type-C ports, you can view 4K video, transfer data, and charge your laptop or mobile device using the same cable, thereby reducing cord clutter.
Is it a good time to buy this monitor?
This monitor was first introduced in January 2018, which means it's no longer the "coolest" kid on the block. It's because of this its price is starting to fall and should continue to do so in the coming months. Look to Amazon and LG for the best deals on LG monitors overall.
Reasons to buy
- AMD FreeSync Technology
- HDR10 compatible
- Virtually borderless
- Versatile design
- 24p cadence support
Reasons not to buy
- 60Hz refresh limit
- Image adjustments not possible in HDR mode
- Still pricey for many
Much to love
The LG 27UK850-W 27-inch IPS panel offers accurate, consistent, and vibrant colors for gamers and professionals alike. With its 4K UHD resolution, it provides over 8 million pixels with a high pixel density of 163 pixels per inch. Additionally, it supports 10-bit color depth using 8-Bit and FRC. With more than 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut, the LG 27UK850 provides highly accurate color every time it's turned on.
For gamers, you can quickly optimize monitor settings to activate its Black Stabilizer tool for dark scenes. Meanwhile, it's Dynamic Action Sync feature offers smooth, fluid gaming action. The monitor isn't just suited for game consoles; users of streaming services and Blu-ray players should also be impressed.
As a professional display, the LG 27UK850 does an excellent job at its price point, as it offers both Ultra HD and HDR10. There are four different HDR modes, including HDR Vivid, HDR Standard, HDR Game, and HDR Cinema.
The monitor itself features a satin-finished cast aluminum base with a plastic ArcLine upright with a metal core. It ships with cables for DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C, plus a power pack.
LG has been around for over two decades, and it has refined its craft and innovation over the last 10 years, creating display technology coveted and used by other display makers, like Samsung. LG provides premium quality without the platinum price tag you see in other brands. Its products are just as good, but far more affordable.
LG isn't the only game in town when it comes to monitors for your Mac mini. However, it's still a mighty force when it comes to alternatives to the LG 27UK850.
Go all in
LG UltraFine 5K Display
A powerhouse pick your Mac mini will love
A computer monitor to get if there's no budget and you want the very best.
Made for your Mac with Apple's help, this UltraFine model is a Thunderbolt 3 display that outputs up to 5K resolution. The product features one Thunderbolt 3 port, along with three USB-C ports for connecting additional accessories.
Proper eye care
ASUS Designo MX27UC
Offers reduced eye strain
An alternative not owned by LG, but one you'll appreciate anyway.
The ASUS Designo MX27UC is a near-bezel-less 4K USB-C display built with the company's Eye Care technology, which is meant to reduce eye strain. In addition to USB-C on the back, you've also got a couple of USB-A ports, an audio jack, an HDMI port, and a DisplayPort connection.
Value pick
ASUS ZenScreen
When portability is important, this is the one to consider.
As portable as it gets.
While it's certainly meant to be more of a portable option, there's no real reason you can't use the 15-inch, 1080p ASUS ZenScreen at your desk, especially if you're looking to create a more compact setup. And if you ever decide to take your Mac mini with you somewhere, now you have a monitor that can easily come with you.
Bottom line
We're in love with the LG 27UK850, which we believe is the best monitor you can buy right now for the Mac mini. It provides plenty of impressive features at a suitable price.
