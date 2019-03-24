The LG 27UK850 is a powerful workhorse that complements the 2018 Mac mini. Plus, because it's been around for a while, the monitor is now available at a price that's much more economical than before.

The LG 27UK850 offers a 4K resolution, a plethora of ports, and excellent color reproduction in a slim-bezel design. If you're looking for a high-quality monitor to go with your new Apple device, this is the one to get.

Who should buy this

This LG monitor is most suited for gamers, photographers, graphic designers, and anyone who's looking for highly accurate color on their computer monitor. At the heart of this machine is its HDR Effect which transforms non-HDR content into high-quality videos that look like HDR thanks to a picture quality algorithm.

Thanks to the monitor's USB Type-C ports, you can view 4K video, transfer data, and charge your laptop or mobile device using the same cable, thereby reducing cord clutter.

Is it a good time to buy this monitor?

This monitor was first introduced in January 2018, which means it's no longer the "coolest" kid on the block. It's because of this its price is starting to fall and should continue to do so in the coming months. Look to Amazon and LG for the best deals on LG monitors overall.

Reasons to buy AMD FreeSync Technology

HDR10 compatible

Virtually borderless

Versatile design

24p cadence support Reasons not to buy 60Hz refresh limit

Image adjustments not possible in HDR mode

Still pricey for many

Much to love

The LG 27UK850-W 27-inch IPS panel offers accurate, consistent, and vibrant colors for gamers and professionals alike. With its 4K UHD resolution, it provides over 8 million pixels with a high pixel density of 163 pixels per inch. Additionally, it supports 10-bit color depth using 8-Bit and FRC. With more than 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut, the LG 27UK850 provides highly accurate color every time it's turned on.

For gamers, you can quickly optimize monitor settings to activate its Black Stabilizer tool for dark scenes. Meanwhile, it's Dynamic Action Sync feature offers smooth, fluid gaming action. The monitor isn't just suited for game consoles; users of streaming services and Blu-ray players should also be impressed.

As a professional display, the LG 27UK850 does an excellent job at its price point, as it offers both Ultra HD and HDR10. There are four different HDR modes, including HDR Vivid, HDR Standard, HDR Game, and HDR Cinema.

The monitor itself features a satin-finished cast aluminum base with a plastic ArcLine upright with a metal core. It ships with cables for DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C, plus a power pack.

LG has been around for over two decades, and it has refined its craft and innovation over the last 10 years, creating display technology coveted and used by other display makers, like Samsung. LG provides premium quality without the platinum price tag you see in other brands. Its products are just as good, but far more affordable.

