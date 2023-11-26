Always running out of battery? These Cyber Monday Power Bank deals should fix that

Now that I own the rather wonderful iPhone 15 Pro Max, I have found myself using my phone more than ever before. Having added an iPad Air to my lineup of devices (Thanks to this fantastic deal), I've found myself in desperate need of a good power bank to get them charged. With the sale now on, here are some of the best Cyber Monday power bank deals we could find.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday power bank deals

Now that the Cyber Monday deals are live, you need to figure out what kind of power bank works best for your needs. Are you looking for something compact, something that can charge wirelessly, something that has a huge charge, or a little mixture of all three? Here are some of the best we can find.

Getihu 10,000mAh power bank | $23.49 $19.98 at Amazon Cheap and cheerful, the Getihu portable charger has 10,000mAh of charge, three output slots, and is just 0.63 inches tall. It can give an iPad a full charge and comes with a flashlight, making it perfect on the go. Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target

Mophie Snap + Juice charger | $49.95 $29.82 at Amazon Though the Mophie Snap is a little more expensive than our last choice with a little less charge, it makes up for it with excellent MagSafe charging. You can simply snap it onto the back of your phone and keep it topped up throughout the day. Price Check: $39.99 at Best Buy | $49.95 at Target

Mophie Powerstation XL | $59.95 $38.97 At Amazon Coming with a dependable 20,000mAh charge, the Mophie Powerstation XL is small enough to carry around with you but powerful enough to last you a couple of days on a single charge. It can fully charge your iPhone up to 4 times, making it perfect for a trip. Price Check: $39.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target

Ugreen 145W 25,000 mAh portable charger | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon My go-to portable charger, this Ugreen device charges my MacBook Pro to halfway in just thirty minutes, leaving enough charge to top up my iPhone 15 Pro Max to full too. It's super fast, has a big battery, 3 ports to charge, and a small screen to show how much charge is left. It's a seriously great little device. Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target