As my iPhone and iPad both charge by USB-C, here are the best Cyber Monday cable deals to juice up your devices too
Do you need a boost?
Since buying an iPhone 15 Pro Max on release day in September, followed by an iPad Air recently, thanks to a fantastic deal, it's only recently I've realized that the majority of Apple devices I own are now powered by a USB-C port.
If you are, or about to be, in the same boat as me, and you're looking for an excuse to get USB-C cables at a reduced price, here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals we could find so far.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday USB-C deals
- Amazon – Heavily discounted USB-C cables
- Best Buy – Incredible savings on USB-C cables
- Target – Big reductions on USB-C cables
When looking for a USB-C cable, it's worth thinking about what you'll be using them for. Perhaps you want them to connect to a device that has a USB-A port, or you want to buy a bunch for lots of USB-C devices. With this in mind, here are a selection of great deals that should help you make that decision.
Anker 60W USB-C cable (2 pack) |
$13.99 $11.89 at Amazon
This 2-pack from Anker is the perfect all-rounder, offering 6 feet of wire, 60W for fast charging, and enough to charge multiple devices at once. You can go cheaper but, at 15% off, this is perhaps the best value per dollar out there.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Etguuds USB-A to USB-C cable (2 pack) |
$9.99 $6.39 at Amazon
With 36% off, Etguuds' USB-A to USB-C 2-pack is good if you're looking to charge your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods from a device that isn't your MacBook — as long as you also have a plug nearby. For this price, it's always worth keeping one of these around, just in case you need it.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Anker USB-C 10-foot cable |
$11.99 $7.99 at Amazon
If you know you're looking for a USB-C to USB-C cable and only need one, this is the deal you should go for. With fast charging capabilities and a 10ft lead, this is absolutely perfect for charging all of your devices.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
- MacBook deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy
- iPhone deals: Verizon | AT&T | Mint Mobile
- AirPods deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Cyber Monday
If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
