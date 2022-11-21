Get four AirTags for the price of three before Black Friday even starts
These trackers are on sale for a limited time.
Apple AirTags continue to gain popularity thanks to the accessory's ease of use and slick design. For a limited time for Black Friday, you can purchase an AirTags four-pack for 24% off through Amazon.
First introduced in 2021, tiny AirTags are similar to Tile and make it possible to keep track of your most important products, such as purses and wallets, travel bags, and more. Some have also used AirTags to keep track of their dogs, although Apple has frowned upon this.
It's a good deal
Regularly priced at $99, the AirTags four-pack is $74.99 at the time of this writing. Attach AirTags to your keys or put one in your backpack. Use the Apple Find My app to monitor their location 24/7.
As explained in our original AirTags review, "If you're an iPhone owner, this is the item tracker you should get. Next to the competition, there's no beating the Find My network for scale. You're likely to have a better chance of finding your lost item with AirTags than you do with anything else."
We don't know how long this AirTags deal will last for Black Friday. But, most likely, it wouldn't stick around long. As shown below, you can also find an Amazon discount on the Apple AirTags one-pack.
Apple AirTags four-pack (opens in new tab)
What's better than one AirTags? How about a four-pack at nearly 25% the regular price? There's also a sale on the AirTags one-pack (opens in new tab).
We're looking for the best Black Friday deals before, during, and after the huge shopping event. So come back often to see what develops. We've already uncovered Black Friday deals on Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods, and more. Black Friday is November 25, folks.
Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education. He’s currently iMore’s lead on all things Mac and macOS, although he also loves covering iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Bryan enjoys watching his favorite sports teams, traveling, and driving around his teenage daughter to her latest stage show, audition, or school event in his spare time. He also keeps busy walking his black and white cocker spaniel, Izzy, and trying new coffees and liquid grapes.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.