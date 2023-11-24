Get more power for your iPhone and Apple gadgets with this big UGREEN saving

iPhone batteries may be lasting longer than ever these days, but if you've ever done a long day (or multiple days) of traveling, you'll know the fear of not knowing if your device will have enough juice for emergency calls - or, you know, playing Marvel Snap.

Whatever your reason for extending your battery life, there are few better ways to do it than a power bank. They're portable enough to be thrown in your bag, and you'll be glad to have one in a pinch.

UGREEN has become a trusted name with power banks, and while the 145W option is usually pretty expensive, Amazon has made it much easier on the eye.

While the power bank would usually run you $149.99, Amazon has snipped 40% off to bring it down to $89.99.

Where to find the best power bank Black Friday deals

The UGREEN 145W charger is capable of charging three devices at once, with two USB-C ports and a USB-A one, too. The max output is 100W on one port, but that'll be enough to charge your MacBook during use, while the 45W and 18W ports can be used for your phone, AirPods, or Apple Watch.

There's even a digital display so you can tell how much of its 25,000 mAh battery has been used.

Save 40% on this amazing power bank

UGREEN 145W Power Bank | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon Add a 25,000 mAh battery to your backpack and never run out of charge for your phone, MacBook, or accessories again - and save 40% doing it. Price check: Unavailable at Walmart | Unavailable at Target

I've used a few power banks in my time, and you definitely get what you pay for. I've had ill-fitting USB ports, low wattage, and all sorts - all the kinds of things you avoid by opting for something from UGREEN or another reputable brand like Anker.