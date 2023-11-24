Get more power for your iPhone and Apple gadgets with this big UGREEN saving
Charge everything faster.
iPhone batteries may be lasting longer than ever these days, but if you've ever done a long day (or multiple days) of traveling, you'll know the fear of not knowing if your device will have enough juice for emergency calls - or, you know, playing Marvel Snap.
Whatever your reason for extending your battery life, there are few better ways to do it than a power bank. They're portable enough to be thrown in your bag, and you'll be glad to have one in a pinch.
UGREEN has become a trusted name with power banks, and while the 145W option is usually pretty expensive, Amazon has made it much easier on the eye.
While the power bank would usually run you $149.99, Amazon has snipped 40% off to bring it down to $89.99.
Where to find the best power bank Black Friday deals
- Amazon — Savings on Mophie, Anker, and more
- Best Buy — Power banks for under $20
- Walmart — Options from $15
The UGREEN 145W charger is capable of charging three devices at once, with two USB-C ports and a USB-A one, too. The max output is 100W on one port, but that'll be enough to charge your MacBook during use, while the 45W and 18W ports can be used for your phone, AirPods, or Apple Watch.
There's even a digital display so you can tell how much of its 25,000 mAh battery has been used.
Save 40% on this amazing power bank
UGREEN 145W Power Bank |
$149.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Add a 25,000 mAh battery to your backpack and never run out of charge for your phone, MacBook, or accessories again - and save 40% doing it.
Price check: Unavailable at Walmart | Unavailable at Target
I've used a few power banks in my time, and you definitely get what you pay for. I've had ill-fitting USB ports, low wattage, and all sorts - all the kinds of things you avoid by opting for something from UGREEN or another reputable brand like Anker.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter