This genius power bank solution from Anker is 30% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale — I can't stop using mine
Endless power.
There are thousands upon thousands of power banks on the market, but few are as good as Anker’s Prime offering, and you can pick one up today in Amazon’s Black Friday sale for $129, that’s $60 off!
You’re probably wondering why a 20,000mAh battery costs over $100, but the Anker Prime Power Bank is by far and away better than any other power bank, thanks to a very neat solution that means you’ll never be without power ever again.
Until I started using my Anker Prime Power Bank with its charging base, I often found my power banks completely empty of juice when I needed them most. Since using Anker’s Prime solution, my power bank is always at 100% on its docking station, so I never need to worry about leaving the house with an empty battery.
A game-changing battery pack with 30% off
Anker Prime Power Bank 200W + Charging Base |
$184 $129 at Amazon
Save $55 on this fantastic power bank with an added charging base so you never run out of power again. Charge up to three devices at once with a 200W output.
The 20,000mAh battery will give you enough juice to power all your Apple devices, and with 200W, you can even charge the 16-inch MacBook Pro with ease. The battery pack has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for all your charging needs. It also has a very cool display that shows charging speed and battery remaining, as well as your battery cycles to monitor the power bank’s health.
The star of the show in this deal, however, is Anker’s Charging Base, which allows you to charge the Prime Power Bank magnetically, so you’ve always got charge. The Charging Base also gives you access to two more USB-C ports and another USB-A, perfect as a desk companion.
This is one of my favorite pieces of tech I’ve used this year, and there are no companies I trust more with charging my precious devices than Anker. Take it from me: this battery pack and charging base combo will serve you for years to come — what a fantastic deal!
