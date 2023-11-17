This Sony WF-1000XM5 Black Friday deal makes me regret buying AirPods Pro 2

Earlier this year, my colleague Daryl Baxter convinced me to buy AirPods Pro 2. Just a few months later, I’m filled with regret as I look at the only device in my life that still uses a Lightning cable.

Don’t get me wrong, the AirPods Pro 2 are fantastic, and the USB-C version would solve most of my problems, but ever since Sony revealed the WF-1000XM5, I’ve wanted to pick up a pair. Now, for Amazon’s Black Friday sale, these awesome-looking in-ear buds are available for $248 — that’s a $50 saving on a pair of earbuds that have only been out a few months.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are Sony’s flagship earbuds, and just like their headphone counterpart, the WH-1000XM5, are a stunning piece of kit. I've used the headphones, and the consensus on these is that they're just as good. That means they’ve got some of the best noise cancelation on the market, combined with a beautiful new design that I honestly prefer to Apple’s earbuds.

After seeing this deal, I’m genuinely contemplating selling my AirPods Pro 2 and picking up Sony’s counterpart to try something new and get rid of my Lightning cables for good.

Don't be like me

Sony WH-1000XM5| $299 $249 at Amazon Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 for their lowest-ever price in Amazon's Black Friday sale. These fantastic earbuds have incredible noise-canceling and top-tier sound.

Not only are the sound specs on the XM5s top tier but call quality and mic quality are significantly better on Sony’s 2023 offering. Sony says the earbuds use an AI-based algorithm that will improve mic noise canceling and isolation.

Usually $299, this is the lowest-ever price we’ve seen for these earbuds, and we don’t expect to see them cheaper throughout Black Friday. Just writing this article has made my buyer’s remorse significantly worse, and I fully expect to have nightmares this evening about the Lightning port that still haunts my life despite upgrading my iPhone to USB-C.

