Track all the things with four Apple AirTags for just $18.75 each while you still can

There are few things more irritating than getting ready to leave your home and then realizing you don't know where your keys are. We've all been there, and it's positively infuriating. But you can bring an end to all of that by putting an AirTag on your keychain – and now you can do it while saving a ton, too.

Buying a pack of four AirTags is always the most cost-effective way of keeping tabs on all of your stuff, but right now Amazon is offering a discount that makes it an even better deal. Four AirTags would normally retail for $99 but if you order yours now you'll pay just $74.98 which works out to just $18.75 each.

With four AirTags you'll be able to track your keys, your bag, and both of your kids with ease. What more could you possibly need?

Tag, you're it!

Airtag | $99 $75 at Amazon Apple's AirTags are a great way to avoid losing all of your most important items and now you can bag a pack of four of them at a discounted price, but act fast, this deal might not last for long.

Admittedly, Apple says you shouldn't use AirTags to track your kids or your pets, but the technology will work in a pinch.

That technology uses Apple's Find My network to locate each AirTag using the magic of ultra wideband technology and the huge number of Apple devices that are in use around the globe. You can also put an AirTag in Lost Mode should the need arise so you receive an alert the moment it appears on the Find My network once again.

Other features of note include a built-in speaker so you can have your AirTag make a noise for easier identification and a battery that lasts for around a year before it needs to be replaced.

Note that this deal might not hang around for long so ordering your AirTags now is the best way to make sure you don't wind up paying more later.