Turn your MacBook into a desktop with this amazing UGREEN dock deal

It may be the Thanksgiving break for many, but there's never a bad time to improve your productivity setup - particularly if you're working from home.

Apple's MacBooks are more capable than ever before across Air and Pro product lines, and that makes them ideal to plug into a monitor or two to get more work done with a larger display and an array of accessories.

While docking setups can be pricey, UGREEN has shown its a brand to be trusted - and this deal bundles a couple of the company's accessories together at a steep discount.

Amazon is offering the UGREEN Revodok Pro USB-C dock, with a 100W GaN charger capable of fast-charging your MacBook Pro, for $229.99 - a saving of $120 from the MSRP.

This 12-in-1 dock offers a whole host of ports that cover everything from monitor ports like HDMI and DisplayPort, to Gigabit ethernet and SD card slots - ideal for anyone with a MacBook Air and its reduced port setup.

The fast charging is the cherry on top, giving 100W power delivery so your laptop is ready to move as soon as you are.

UGREEN Revodok Pro USB C Docking Station with 100W GaN Charger | $349.99 $229.99 at Amazon Save big on this bundle of UGREEN products that can turn your MacBook into a powerful, connected desktop PC. There's a 4K connection as well, so your image will be crisp and clear. Price check: Unavailable at Walmart | Unavailable at Target

I use a dock for my MacBook setup to connect to two monitors, backup drives, and other peripherals - but this deal definitely has me tempted to upgrade my current setup as someone who swears by UGREEN products.

Add in the rapid charging, and it's a hard deal to beat, especially with a second USB-C port free to charge your iPhone, iPad, or AirPods, too.