A report suggests that a group of EU advertisers has criticized Apple's recently-announced privacy measures, which they say carry a high risk of user refusal.

According to Reuters:

A group of European digital advertising associations on Friday criticized Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) plans to require apps to seek additional permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites. Apple last week disclosed features in its forthcoming operating system for iPhones and iPads that will require apps to show a pop-up screen before they enable a form of tracking commonly needed to show personalized ads.

Apparently, 16 marketing associations, some backed by Facebook and Google, have criticized Apple "for not adhering to an ad-industry system for seeking user content under European privacy rules." As the report notes, apps will essentially have to ask for permission to show personalized ads twice, increasing the risk of users refusing. According to Apple's iOS 14 press release:

All apps will now be required to obtain user permission before tracking... This includes connecting information collected about a user on an app or website owned by one company with information collected separately by other companies for targeted advertisements, for advertising measurement, or via data brokers.

The new pop-up asks users when an app "would like permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies." The group says this brings "a high risk of user refusal."