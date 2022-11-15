AirPods 2 drop below $90 again before Black Friday

This AirPods 2 deal is a pretty solid saving on some nice little earbuds. This is by no means the first time they've reached this lower price, and neither is it the lowest price they've ever been - although that price only appeared for a day in August. Either way, this is one of the best prices we've seen on the AirPods 2, with a saving of $70, bringing them down to $89. You might not get the newest pair of AirPods out of the deal, but you will get some of the least expensive.

This deal happens during the run-up to Black Friday, where we are already seeing some of the best Black Friday AirPods deals.

AirPods 2 under $90 again

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 | $159 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The AirPods 2 have been under $100 quite a bit this year, but it has been slightly less common to see them go below $90. While this isn't the lowest price ever (that honour goes to a day in August when they where $79) this is one of the best prices they've had.

More AirPods deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The AirPods 2 are now getting a little long in the tooth. They feature the same design as the first-generation AirPods, they lack some of the more impressive features of their newer cousins, and their sound quality leaves a little to be desired. What you get, however, for the cheapest pair of AirPods available, is all the bits of the AirPods experience you actually need, without any of the fluff.

They sound fine. They don't shine in any particular sonic area, but they sound fine. You won't get noise canceling or Spacial Audio, but you will get that almost magic AirPods connection to your phone - flip the lid, and they appear on your iPhone screen, ready to pair. No, they aren't the snazziest product on Apple's roster, but if you want AirPods, this is the cheapest way to do it.

Don't forget to keep your carry case safe with one of the best AirPods cases, and if you're after a different pair of AirPods and want to save some money then we know where to find the best AirPods deals and sales too.