AirPods Max fall to a low price yet again — but only if you want them in Sky Blue
A max saving in blue.
Yes, Apple's AirPods Max have been out for almost four years, but when it comes to a deal like this, it's hard to let these headphones slip away.
Released in December 2020, AirPods Max are Apple's premium over-ear headphones. They feature up to 20 hours of battery life and can work with the best iPhones, Macs, iPads, and more.
If you've been patiently waiting for the AirPods Max 2, it's probably time to stop — there's no word on them coming anytime soon. Instead, Apple is set to announce AirPods 4 at its 'Glowtime' event on September 9, alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.
In the meantime, Amazon currently has AirPods Max in Sky Blue for $399, saving you $150. It's a fantastic deal that could be the perfect birthday or Christmas present and can be paired with Apple's upcoming iPhones.
AirPods Max | $549 $399.99 at Amazon
Apple's premium headphones are under $400 right now, offering all the simplicity of AirPods with an over-ear design that's very comfortable.
Why AirPods Max?
If you've owned AirPods before, you know what to expect. AirPods Max features Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and a Crown to control playback and volume, all in a comfortable over-ear design.
Granted, the AirPods Max is starting to show its age, with its Lightning port for charging and a terrible case that barely provides protection. But with this deal offering $150 off the usual price in Sky Blue, you should at least consider AirPods Max, especially if you're a fan of over-ear headphones or you're struggling with Christmas present ideas for someone.
