Get Apple TV sounding amazing as Amazon slashes soundbar prices for Black Friday

Looking to add some big sound to family movie nights, or just wish your games sounded better when playing on your TV? Amazon likely has a Black Friday deal for you.

The retailer has cut prices across a ton of soundbar options, but our pick of the bunch is the Sonos Ray - an excellent soundbar that's easy to set up and adds a great deal of depth to your audio, no matter what you use it for.

Amazon has cut 20% off the MSRP, bringing the powerful soundbar down to just $223 - and it's available in both black or white to match your setup.

Where to find the best soundbar Black Friday deals

Amazon also has a big price drop on the SAMSUNG HW-C450, which includes a remote and subwoofer and comes with a 4.4-star user rating - not too shabby since it's now $137.99.

The retailer's own Fire TV soundbar is just $99.99 now, down from $119.99 for the Black Friday deals.

Amazon's slashing prices on soundbars

If you've not used a soundbar in your setup before, you're missing out on an impressive range of depth from a single speaker that makes the hold multi-speaker setups of yesteryear feel a little antiquated.

With many of them offering streaming options, too, you'll be able to use them to pump music around your lounge, or relax with a podcast.