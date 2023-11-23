Get Apple TV sounding amazing as Amazon slashes soundbar prices for Black Friday
Looking to add some big sound to family movie nights, or just wish your games sounded better when playing on your TV? Amazon likely has a Black Friday deal for you.
The retailer has cut prices across a ton of soundbar options, but our pick of the bunch is the Sonos Ray - an excellent soundbar that's easy to set up and adds a great deal of depth to your audio, no matter what you use it for.
Amazon has cut 20% off the MSRP, bringing the powerful soundbar down to just $223 - and it's available in both black or white to match your setup.
Where to find the best soundbar Black Friday deals
- Amazon — Huge deals across multiple manufacturers
- Best Buy — Price crashes across Samsung, Vizio, Bose & more
- Walmart — Great options from under $100
Amazon also has a big price drop on the SAMSUNG HW-C450, which includes a remote and subwoofer and comes with a 4.4-star user rating - not too shabby since it's now $137.99.
The retailer's own Fire TV soundbar is just $99.99 now, down from $119.99 for the Black Friday deals.
Amazon's slashing prices on soundbars
Sonos Ray Essential Soundbar |
$279 $223 at Amazon
Save a chunk of change on the Sonos Ray soundbar, which is AirPlay 2 compatible and sounds great.
Price check: $223 at Best Buy | $223 at Target
SAMSUNG HW-C450 |
$197.99 $137.99 at Amazon
This Samsung bundle is a complete home theatre setup, and it's 30% off for Black Friday.
Price check: $139.99 at Best Buy | $149.99 at Target
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar |
$119.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Amazon's own impressive soundbar has seen a price cut, too, now a shade under $100.
Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target
If you've not used a soundbar in your setup before, you're missing out on an impressive range of depth from a single speaker that makes the hold multi-speaker setups of yesteryear feel a little antiquated.
With many of them offering streaming options, too, you'll be able to use them to pump music around your lounge, or relax with a podcast.
