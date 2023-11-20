Our noise-canceling showdown winners are now $120 off at Amazon
The best noise cancellers with a big saving.
Noise-canceling has become one of the most important things when you’re looking for a pair of headphones. Drowning out the bus on that commute, keeping out the noises of a busy city, or giving yourself some more serenity when you’re working at the office — whatever you’re after, noise canceling is how you’re going to get it. To find out which headphones are the best noise cancelers, we had our big noise canceling showdown, and now the winner has just been reduced by a massive $130.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 beat out Sony and Apple for our noise-canceling crown, and now you can try them out for a whole lot less than full price. This is now the lowest price on the Momentum 4, and if they get reduced more over Black Friday, then Amazon will refund you the difference — thanks to the Black Friday promotion that Amazon is running, denoted by a little red ‘Black Friday’ box on the product page.
Best noise cancelers $120 off
Sennheiser Momentum 4 |
$399 $279 at Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are some spectacular headphones, and this deal makes them a stellar deal as well. You’ll get our pick for the best noise canceling and some super sound quality for $120 less, making for the Momentum 4’s lowest price ever.
While testing the Momentum 4, there were a couple of things that really stuck out to me when compared to other headphones their price. First was obviously the noise canceling, but the second was the comfort. The headband, while thin, was soft and compliant, and didn’t hurt the top of my head during use. The earcups were a little shallow, but they were, again, soft and comfortable over my ears for long periods of time.
I loved the sound profile too, with its warmer presentation sounding welcoming and enrapturing at the same time. Beyond their excellent noise canceling is a very good set of headphones – one that you should consider this Black Friday.
