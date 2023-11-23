This Black Friday offer could be the last AirPods Max discount
Save $100 on Apple's best headphones.
Apple's AirPods Max may be a little long in the tooth now, but they still have plenty to offer - and remain the tech giant's best headphones for audiophiles.
While we're certainly hoping for an update in 2024, they remain fantastic now, offering plenty of nuance for your music and podcasts - particularly with Spatial Audio.
Even better, they're also $100 off at Amazon, with the retailer offering a variety of color options for just $449.99.
Where to find the best AirPods Black Friday deals
- Amazon — Save on standard, Pro, and Max AirPods
- Best Buy — Additional colors of AirPods Max are $449.99
- Walmart — Older models are less than $90
The AirPods Max remain Apple's only over-ear headphones, and they're a cut above the Beats sub-brand, too, with comfortable ear cushions and headband.
I still don't love the case, though - there's no power button, so you need to use that to get them in a low-power mode.
$100 off AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max |
$549 $449 at Amazon
Save $100 on the AirPods Max in a variety of colors at both Amazon and Best Buy - perfect for Apple Music users.
Price check: $449.99 at Best Buy | $549 at Target
I've got a feature coming for iMore shortly, but the AirPods Max are my favorite headphones for music, podcasts, and even movies, and having been without them for a few weeks, they're the product I'm most excited for in 2024.
While they certainly don't look like the AirPods you pop inside your ears, they offer the same instant pairing and no-fuss setup, too.
