What you need to know
- We're expecting Apple to announce AirTags any day now.
- We've already been shown what Jon Prosser believes the new trackers will look like.
- This concept video builds on that by adding some gorgeous colors.
Apple is now expected to announce AirTags pretty soon with two sizes rumored. We've also seen what leaker Jon Prosser thinks AirTags will look like. Now we can imagine what AirTags would be like if they come in different colors, too.
Put together by YouTuber Concept Creator, the new concept video shows AirTags in a few different colors – all based on the concept Prosser has already shared.
Here we go! the Apple AirTags in all it's glory! And how it will look following what Jon Prosser has showed us before, I made a introduction video fully based on that.
Apple has been rumored to have AirTags ready to launch for more than a year and at this point it is surely only a matter of time before an announcement. Apple is said to have a November special event penciled in – could that be the big day?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
