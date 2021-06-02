What you need to know
- Amazon has confirmed when this year's Prime Day deals will be live.
- Prime Day will run on June 21 and June 22 in the United States, UK, and select other countries.
Amazon has today confirmed exactly when we can look forward to Prime Day kicking off. It's a little earlier than usual this year and obviously runs for more than a single day because of course it does. The big dates? June 21 and 22.
Amazon's Prime Day deals are often a chance to bag some of the best prices of the year on everything from cosmetics to the latest iPhones and more. We'll of course be covering everything including things like the best AirTag accessories you can grab as well as the best iPad Pro deals and much more.
We'll do the scrolling so you don't have to!
Get ready: Amazon's annual Prime Day event will take place June 21-22, kicking off summer with the best deals and biggest savings Prime has to offer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, electronics, toys, home décor, automotive, and more.
This year's Prime Day sales event will take place in the following countries: the U.S., the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. Those in Canada are unfortunately going to miss out, as will people in India. COVID-19 ensured that, I'm afraid.
Amazon is also offering $10 to anyone who spends the same amount on a select number of small businesses in the United States as it tries to help them out at a difficult time for everyone.
Amazon is proud to support our small business selling partners again this year. Sellers will offer more than a million deals this Prime Day, and for two weeks leading up to the shopping event, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select U.S. small business products and brands in Amazon's store. Customers can earn the credit from June 7-20. The curated small business storefront is at amazon.com/supportsmall.
You will of course need to be an Amazon Prime member if you want to enjoy these deals, but you knew that already.
