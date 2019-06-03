Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

To enroll in this program, simply go to your Amazon account, then click on "Shop with Points" under the "Shopping programs and rentals box". Find the partner program you'd like to link and follow the instructions. The following are popular cards that are existing partners for the Shop with Points program:

In case you've never heard of Amazon's Shop with Points, it's a partnership where you can use the points/miles you earn on certain card programs to buy stuff on Amazon. These partner programs include Amex Membership Rewards, Hilton Honors points, Chase UR points, Citi ThankYou Rewards points, Discover cash back points, Discover Miles, and any credit card from Amazon.

With the Reserve's big 50,000 point bonus and generous earning potential, this card could give you a lot of points to spend on Amazon. Additionally, enjoy significant travel benefits such as care rental insurance and Priority Pass lounge access.

This premium card allows you to earn Membership Rewards points that can be spent on Amazon. Furthermore, enjoy previous perks like Centurion Lounge access, TSA PreCheck credit, and more.

For a limited time, Discover will match all the miles you earn in your first year, so that your total mileage at the end of the first year is automatically doubled. The base earn rate is 1.5 miles per dollar spent, so the doubling means you earn 3x miles in your first year. That's a lot of miles you could spend on Amazon!

Other well known cards eligible for the program include the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and American Express® Gold Card. It's impressive that Amazon built all these partnerships to offer more ways to spend your hard earned points.

Finally, keep in mind that this point redemption method may not deliver the highest value but it's a nice option to be aware of if you're looking to save some cash on your next Amazon order. One additional caveat to consider is that you may not be able to use points to buy everything on Amazon; for example, AmazonFresh items or your Prime membership (unless you use Hilton Honors points). Sometimes you might have to test and try, but Shop with Points is generally available for millions of products.

