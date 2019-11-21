Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
What you need to know
- American Express Global Business Travel now supports Business Chat on iOS.
- Users can now connect with an advisor directly through the Messages app on iPhone and iPad.
- They are initially rolling it out to 1,500 companies and expanding next year.
American Express Global Business Travel has joined a growing number of companies to implement Apple's new Business Chat feature, which lets users contact a company directly within the Messages app.
Reported by AppleInsider, travelers will now be able to contact Global Business Travel counselors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the Messages app on iPhone or iPad. Some services that will be accessible through the integration include "real-time travel booking and options to receive updates for air, ground, and hotel bookings for travelers"
While in the Amex GBT Mobile app, tapping on the service phone number will now prompt you asking if you would prefer to message their support team instead. If you choose yes, you will be redirected to the Messages app and can start messaging with your counselor immediately.
AppleInsider notes that the feature is currently only available to around 1,500 companies that use GBT, but anticipates that more customers will be added next year. It is also not the only part of American Express that offers the service, as the company has already implemented Business Chat in its card services business.
American Express is one of a number of businesses that have adopted Apple's Business Chat feature. Others include Discover, Hilton, The Home Depot, Lowe's, Sprint, and T-Mobile. You can see a number of featured businesses and learn more about the feature on Apple's Business Chat website.
