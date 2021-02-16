Pokémon Unite is one of the most recent mobile games offered by The Pokémon Company. The game offers strategic team battles with two teams of five players and has previously been available to players in the United States.

Starting in March, interested players in Canada can participate in a beta test for Pokémon Unite. This beta test is available for Android devices, with more information being available on the Google Play Store. The game will later be made available for other devices in the near future, such as Apple smartphones, other Android devices and Nintendo Switch systems.

Those who are interested must be at least 16 years old in order to participate, and must be located in Canada. In-game progress will be reset after the beta is completed. Players should also be made aware that no capture or streaming of the beta gameplay will be allowed.

This is one of the many events that has been announced for Pokémon's upcoming 25th anniversary, such as the PowerA enhanced wireless Nintendo Switch controller, Pikachu-themed McDonald's Happy Meals, and a special Pikachu which can sing for Pokémon Sword and Shield, one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.