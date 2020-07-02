Since swimming and diving was something that could be done in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, we've long suspected that these aquatic activities would be coming to New Horizons. Finally, three months after the game's release, players will be able to jump into the big blue and take part in several new oceanic activities once the Summer Wave 1 update releases on July 3, 2020.
Whether you're trading scallops with Pascal for Mermiad DIY recipes or looking for new creatures to take to Blather's museum, there are plenty of fun new experiences to discover. Here's how to unlock swimming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons along with a list of all the water activities that come with it.
- How to download the Summer Update
- How to unlock swimming
- How to get a wet suit
- Sea creature museum donations
- Pascal, scallops, and mermaid DIY recipes
- Pirate Gulliver
How to download the Summer Update Wave 1
If, for some reason, the new swimming festivities don't seem to have appeared in your game come July 3, then maybe you need to make sure your Switch downloaded the Summer update.
- From the Nintendo Switch's Home menu, hover over the Animal Crossing: New Horizons icon.
- Press + and the game information will display.
- Scroll down to Software Update.
- Select Via the Internet. The Switch will check for any new versions and will download them if necessary.
- Select OK.
Once these steps have been taken, your Switch will search for any Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates it might not have already.
How to unlock swimming & diving
It's unclear at the moment whether players will immediately be able to jump into the water once the update releases or if they will need to do something to unlock swimming. We'll update as soon as we learn more.
How to get the Nook Inc Wet Suit
You don't need the whole wet suit ensemble to go swimming. However, it does look super cool, and it's just fun dressing up your avatar for various activities. Here's what you need to do to get the wet suit, snorkel, and water shoes:
|Item
|How to acquire
|Cost
|Wet Suit
|Purchase from Nook Shopping
|800 Nook Miles
|Snorkel
|Download the Summer Update Wave 1
|Free gift in mailbox
|Water Shoes
|Nook Shopping or Able Sisters
|900 Bells
Sea Creature museum donations
Upon jumping into the sea, players can dive and collect various critters hiding beneath the waves. Of the creatures that can be collected, so far we know of the following:
- Sea Star
- Sea anemone
- Spotted garden eel
- Scallops
Pascal, scallops, and mermaid DIY recipes
After collecting your first scallop, Pascal the otter, will swim up to you and will offer to give you mermaid-themed DIY recipes in exchange for the scallops you collect. Here are all of the recipes we know of so far:
- Mermaid Bed
- Mermaid Dresser
- Mermaid Chair
- Mermaid Sofa
- Mermaid Table
- Mermaid Ornament
- Mermaid Shelf
- Mermaid Flooring
- Mermaid Lamp
- Mermaid Partition
- Mermaid Vanity
- Mermaid Wall
Pirate Gulliver
In addition to the other watery festivities, players will encounter Gulliver, although, he'll look a little different. The chronic castaway will wash ashore as usual, but while dressed as a pirate. Players who interact with him will see him babble incoherently about buccaneer life.
We're guessing that after waking him, he'll ask you to gather his five smartphone parts as usual. The rewards for helping him may be special summer items. We'll update as soon as we learn more.
Dive in!
That's all there is to know about the Summer Update Wave 1. There are plenty of new creatures to collect, a new character to interact with, and plenty of new ways to have fun with your friends. Have fun diving into the depths around your island. I hope you can find all of the creatures you're looking for to fill out Blathers' museum.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
