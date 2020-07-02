If, for some reason, the new swimming festivities don't seem to have appeared in your game come July 3, then maybe you need to make sure your Switch downloaded the Summer update. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo From the Nintendo Switch's Home menu, hover over the Animal Crossing: New Horizons icon. Press + and the game information will display. Scroll down to Software Update. Select Via the Internet. The Switch will check for any new versions and will download them if necessary. Select OK. Once these steps have been taken, your Switch will search for any Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates it might not have already. How to unlock swimming & diving

It's unclear at the moment whether players will immediately be able to jump into the water once the update releases or if they will need to do something to unlock swimming. We'll update as soon as we learn more. How to get the Nook Inc Wet Suit

You don't need the whole wet suit ensemble to go swimming. However, it does look super cool, and it's just fun dressing up your avatar for various activities. Here's what you need to do to get the wet suit, snorkel, and water shoes:

Item How to acquire Cost Wet Suit Purchase from Nook Shopping 800 Nook Miles Snorkel Download the Summer Update Wave 1 Free gift in mailbox Water Shoes Nook Shopping or Able Sisters 900 Bells

Sea Creature museum donations

Upon jumping into the sea, players can dive and collect various critters hiding beneath the waves. Of the creatures that can be collected, so far we know of the following: Sea Star

Sea anemone

Spotted garden eel

Scallops Pascal, scallops, and mermaid DIY recipes

After collecting your first scallop, Pascal the otter, will swim up to you and will offer to give you mermaid-themed DIY recipes in exchange for the scallops you collect. Here are all of the recipes we know of so far: Mermaid Bed

Mermaid Dresser

Mermaid Chair

Mermaid Sofa

Mermaid Table

Mermaid Ornament

Mermaid Shelf

Mermaid Flooring

Mermaid Lamp

Mermaid Partition

Mermaid Vanity

Mermaid Wall Pirate Gulliver