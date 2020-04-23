Now you can either give the artwork to Blathers or decorate your home with it. Just remember that if it is a fake, Blathers won't take it from you. You can learn more about the artwork you've donated by interacting with it at the museum.

Make sure to examine the artwork as some of them are fakes. Blathers doesn't accept fakes, and they don't sell well at Nook's Cranny either. When you're satisfied, make your purchase. Redd will ship your purchase to you the following day.

He sells both furniture and artwork. While you can purchase as many pieces of furniture as you want, you can only purchase one piece of art from his boat.

He'll run off back to his boat. Now you need to run to the "secret beach" at the back of your island. You'll find his boat docked back there. Go ahead and board his trawler.

The next day, the museum will open with the new art gallery appearing up the stairs behind Blathers. Run around the island and locate Redd. He'll tell you that he's acquired a boat where you can purchase art and furniture. Tell him that you want to check it out.

Run to the museum and offer the artwork you've just purchased to Blathers. After seeing the artwork, he'll state that his dream of expanding the museum to an art gallery is underway.

The following day when you turn your game on, Isabelle will tell you that there are reports of a "suspicious visitor." Look around on your island until you spot Redd . Talk to him, and he'll tell you about his art selling business. You'll even get the chance to purchase some artwork from him. He'll initially give you an insanely expensive price. Turn down this first offer, and then he'll come back with a reasonable amount. Now make sure to purchase the artwork he's selling.

Talk to Blathers. As usual, he's planted in the museum foyer. He'll tell you that he's been thinking of expanding the museum to include an art gallery .

With the release of update 1.2.0 , Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can now unlock an art gallery for the museum as well as make it so that a dubious art seller named Redd visits your island. However, there are some steps you'll need to complete before this fox shows up on your island, and the art gallery opens. Here's everything you need to do, along with an explanation of knowing how to tell if one of Redd's wares is fake.

Each of the pieces that Redd sells on his boat is based on real-life classic works of art. Some of his goods are genuine, while others are forgeries. It's easy enough to spot a fake as long as you know what to look for.

It really just comes down to a game of spot the difference. If you look up the original artwork and compare it to the one Redd is selling, you might notice a difference. Maybe the hand of the figure depicted in the portrait is in a different position. Maybe the colors are a little off. If you think a piece of art looks different from the real-life one, it's probably a fake and should be avoided.