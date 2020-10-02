What you need to know
- Anker's new Nano charger replaces the older PowerPort III Nano.
- It's now more powerful, charging at 20W instead of 18W.
- It also uses GaN technology, making it smaller than you might expect.
Anker has a new 20W USB-C charger and it's so small there's a pretty good chance you'll lose it. The new Nano is more powerful than the outgoing PowerPort III Nano and thanks to the use of gallium nitride (Gan) it's impossibly miniature.
Priced at $19.99 this is more than competitively priced and it's smaller than a lot of chargers that can't offer up anywhere near as much power. It's 50% smaller than a standard 18W charger, for example. Impressive really isn't the word.
With Apple set to launch four new iPhones this month, none of them with chargers in the box, this might be a good buy for people picking up an iPhone 12. Apple will give you a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box so adding one of the Anker Nano chargers to the mix is all that's needed.
The new Anker Nano 20W charger is available to order right now, for $19.99, from Amazon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
