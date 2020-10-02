Anker has a new 20W USB-C charger and it's so small there's a pretty good chance you'll lose it. The new Nano is more powerful than the outgoing PowerPort III Nano and thanks to the use of gallium nitride (Gan) it's impossibly miniature.

Priced at $19.99 this is more than competitively priced and it's smaller than a lot of chargers that can't offer up anywhere near as much power. It's 50% smaller than a standard 18W charger, for example. Impressive really isn't the word.