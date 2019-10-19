A report from Bloomberg via 9to5Mac has revealed that representatives and senators have written an open letter to Tim Cook over Apple's decision to remove controversial app HKmap.live from its App Store

Apple caused global outcry following its decision to remove HKmap.live from its App Store earlier this month, despite claims it had received evidence the app was being used to target police in Hong Kong.

Now, the saga has taken a fresh turn after senators and representatives wrote to Apple expressing concern over the decision. The letter was signed by Ted Cruz, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ron Wyden, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Mike Gallagher, and Tom Malinowski. The letter states: