Today only, Woot is offering Apple MacBook models for $929 via its Amazon store. These machines have been refurbished by Apple so you know they've been tested to work like new, and they include a 1-year Apple warranty. We have seen this spec go lower before, but the refurbished machines that sell for less generally do not carry an Apple warranty and are reconditioned by a third-party rather than Apple. Amazon Prime members also get free shipping.

The model featured today is the 2017 12-inch MacBook laptop with Intel Core M3 dual-core processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of DDR3 RAM. Regularly, this model would cost $1200 brand new, so today's deal represents a significant saving. Check out iMore's in-depth review of this model for everything you need to know about it.

You can choose from three available colors while supplies last — Space Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold. These deals expire tonight, so don't miss out.

See at Amazon

