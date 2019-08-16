Apple is suing software company Corellium (via AppleInsider ) for allegedly creating "perfect replicas" of iOS and then profiting off its infringement. The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

This is a straightforward case of infringement of highly valuable copyrighted works. Corellium's business is based entirely on commercializing the illegal replication of the copyrighted operating system and applications that run on Apple's iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices.

Corellium explicitly markets its products as one that allows the creation of "virtual" Apple devices. For a million dollars a year, Corellium will even deliver a "private" installation of its product to any buyer. There is no basis for Corellium to be selling a product that allows the creation of avowedly perfect replicas of Apple's devices to anyone will to pay.

Apple's biggest accusation against Corellium accuses the virtualization company of encouraging security researchers to sell flaws in iOS on the open market.

"Corellium's true goal is profiting of blatant infringement," Apple's complaint says. "Far from assisting in fixing vulnerabilities, Corellium encourages its users to sell any discovered information on the open market to the highest bidder."

Apple is seeking an injunction against Corellium to cease virtualization and sale of iOS, termination of any third party access to the Corellium "Apple Product," and cash compensation.