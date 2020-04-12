Apple is adding COVID-19 testing locations to the Apple Maps app.

Apple is reaching out to the healthcare community to collect information on COVID-19 testing locations across the country in an effort to begin to display the details to users through the Apple Maps app.

The company has launched a website to provide details about the effort and instructions on how businesses can submit their information so that their facility shows as a testing location on the app.

"As a healthcare provider, lab, or other business, follow these steps to submit information on COVID-19 testing locations that Apple may display to its users."

In order to collect the required data Apple needs, they have provided businesses with a CSV template. Some of the information asked for includes the name of the provider, address, testing hours, and if an appointment is required.

Apple is asking those who fill out the form to email the template using a business email address associated with the business they are asking to be added as a testing location. Once received, their team will review the information and reach out if they have any clarifying questions.

"Send your file to Apple using your business email address. Our team will review your file and may contact you at this email address. Please do not include any personal information. By emailing Apple, you agree that we may contact you. We will only use your contact information to verify the testing location information that you provide."

The company says that there is currently not a set turnaround time but that they are working as quickly as possible to verify and add testing locations to the Apple Maps app.

If you are a testing location you can submit your information to Apple through its COVID-19 Testing Locations website.