Costco is currently offering its members the original Apple AirPods for just $129.99 , which is $20 cheaper than anyone else has them for right now. Note, you will have to be a Costco member to take advantage of this deal, but there are tons of benefits anyway, so you should think about joining. Shipping is $4.99.

This is the lowest price we've seen these hit. While they may be a previous generation at this point, this price makes them totally worth considering!

If you're not a Costco member, you can also grab them at Amazon and Best Buy, but for $149.99.

The AirPods are powered by the W1 Bluetooth chip, which means they connect easily and have improved sound over Bluetooth. They're ready to use with Apple devices out of the box. They can detect when you put them in your ears and immediately start working. You can double tap to access Siri. No wonder they've been in such high demand.

Don't forget to grab some protection for the case the AirPods sit in, as well as a strap so you don't lose one when traveling!

Looking for the new AirPods? You can still grab them from Amazon and Apple, but there may be slight shipping delays at this point.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.