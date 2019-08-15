Earlier this year, a report claimed Apple was on the hunt for office space at 55 Hudson Yards in New York City. Now, a new report suggests Apple is actually looking to secure a spot up to 750,000 square feet of office space.

Apple's checked out the usual suspects of properties on the short list for most companies with assignments of that size, including the Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group's 50 Hudson Yards, Related and Tornado Realty Trust's Farley Post Office redevelopment and SL Green Realty One's Madison Avenue, source said.

Many of today's top tech companies, including Facebook, Google, and Amazon, all lease space in New York City, and The Real Deal says these companies are constantly competing for the best properties.

Apple currently leases a 45,000 square foot office in the Flatiron District but apparently wants to expand in anticipation of making new hires. If Apple does secure a 750,000 square feet of space, it could accommodate up to 5,000 employees.