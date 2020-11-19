What you need to know
- Apple and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City are working to lift a whole community via education.
Apple has shared a profile that details how educators in Atlantic City are using STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art, and math – education to help change how locals think about careers.
Apple has provided equipment to help STEAM labs get off the ground, with the whole thing run by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
This transformation is taking place at a set of new technology labs created by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City as part of their 21st Century Academic Enrichment Program. The labs, which focus on STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art, and math — as well as design and career training, are equipped with iPad and Mac computers provided by Apple. Leading this new initiative are third-generation Atlantic City residents Stephanie Koch and Mia Williams.
One issue that locals have had to deal with is the mindset that has many kids believing that hospitality is the only career path available to them. The STEAM labs are being used to change that way of thinking, says the piece.
"Atlantic City has been focused on hospitality for so long so we've kind of forced ourselves into thinking about just one career pathway," says Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. "By refocusing on STEAM, we're arming children with critical thinking, creative expression, and problem solving skills that can be used in the future. We want this to serve as the scaffolding for them to climb to a better tomorrow."
The hardware Apple provided covers both iPads and Macs, with Apple also donating to other initiatives across the United States.
The hardware comes in the form of iPad and Mac computers, and is part of a larger donation Apple is making to Boys & Girls Clubs nationally through its Community Education Initiative to support creativity, coding, and career development programming. Apple is donating a total of 2,500 devices to club locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, D.C., Wisconsin, and the Atlantic City club in New Jersey. Apple will work with those clubs to help them explore the full potential of their new devices and begin to integrate Apple coding and creativity programming into their curricula.
Apple's lengthy piece provides some of the kids who are benefitting from the labs and is absolutely worth a read if you're at all interested in how Apple and local communities are working to make a better future for children across the United States.
