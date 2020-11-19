Apple has shared a profile that details how educators in Atlantic City are using STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art, and math – education to help change how locals think about careers.

Apple has provided equipment to help STEAM labs get off the ground, with the whole thing run by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

This transformation is taking place at a set of new technology labs created by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City as part of their 21st Century Academic Enrichment Program. The labs, which focus on STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art, and math — as well as design and career training, are equipped with iPad and Mac computers provided by Apple. Leading this new initiative are third-generation Atlantic City residents Stephanie Koch and Mia Williams.

One issue that locals have had to deal with is the mindset that has many kids believing that hospitality is the only career path available to them. The STEAM labs are being used to change that way of thinking, says the piece.