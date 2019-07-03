The conference call will be streamed live through Apple's website. For those who are interested in tuning in, Apple has listed the recommended devices and software in order to do so:

Apple has updated its website to announce that its quarterly conference call, in which Tim Cook and the executive team talk to investors, the press, and its shareholders, will take place on July 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Apple's financial results call normally covers a wide range of topics, from the performance of Apple's product line (hardware, software, and services), to small glimpses into Apple's plans into the next quarter and beyond. While not as exciting as an iPhone event or WWDC, it is always an interesting look into the company as it is one of the only times we get to see Tim Cook and others in a more candid, unrehearsed setting.

If you're interested in tuning in for yourself, keep an eye out for the live stream.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.