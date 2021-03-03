What you need to know
- There's a new Apple TV+ series named Calls.
- It's a revolutionary new show told through 12-minute phone calls.
- It will star Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, and more.
A brand new Apple TV+ series Calls starring Pedro Pascal and Nick Jonas has just been announced.
In a new trailer Apple stated:
Introducing Calls, a show unlike any you've seen or heard before. This groundbreaking new series is told entirely through 12-minute phone conversations. Featuring Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Pedro Pascal & more. Based on the buzzy French series of the same name, Calls is a groundbreaking immersive television experience that masterfully uses only audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell bone-chilling snackable stories. Launching in a binge model worldwide, all nine 12-minute episodes are told through a series of phone calls that use sharp writing, compelling voice talent and graphics to aid in transcribing the darkly dramatic conversations onto the screen. These relatable scenarios transport the audience into familiar situations that quickly become surreal with thrilling and frightening moments. Featuring Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass & more, Calls proves that the real terror lies in one's interpretation of what they cannot see on the screen and the unsettling places one's imagination can take them.
The show's TV+ page states:
Told through a series of interconnected phone conversations, this groundbreaking series chronicles the mysterious story of a group of strangers whose lives are thrown into disarray in the lead-up to an apocalyptic event."
The new show will star Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, Lily Collins, Karen Gillan, and more. The new series will debut on Apple TV+ on March 19.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Caviar unveils outrageous 'Apple Tree wood' iPad that costs $185,000
Caviar, maker of all things expensive and Apple, have unveiled a new range of Apple products made from Apple tree wood, decked with gold and diamonds, the most expensive item of which is an iPad Pro that costs $185,000.
The definitive ranking of every Legend of Zelda game
The Legend of Zelda franchise has some of the most memorable games of all time, but after such a long life in the industry, some have stood out more than others. Here's our list of every Legend of Zelda game ranked.
Apple Watch ECG finally coming to Australia
Apple has finally had its ECG for Apple Watch approved in Australia, meaning the introduction of the feature is imminent.
Have an Apple TV? You need a great TV to pair with it
The key to getting a great TV for your Apple TV is by getting a fantastic TV all around! Whether you have a big budget, small budget, lots of space, or no space, there's a perfect TV just waiting to be hooked up to your Apple TV.