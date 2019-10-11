What you need to know
- Five new games come to Apple Arcade.
- They're all available for iPhone, iPad, and Appe TV.
- Two additional games are available for Mac.
Apple has added a number of new games to its growing library of Apple Arcade titles. Five new games – spotted by MacRumors – are now available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
INMOST
A Knight sworn to the forces of darkness. A creature which feeds on pain. A young girl all alone. One interconnecting tale of suffering, sacrifice, and the family in the middle of it all.
INMOST is an atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you'll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within…
Mind Symphony
Experience Music and Gameplay that emotionally and mentally impacts you. Mind Symphony sets unique gameplay to mesh with musical tracks to create an experience that make you feel better.
Release mode engages players in a "shmup" style game where enemies and attacks are timed to the music. The intensity increases as you increase your score, creating an emergent, intense interaction with the song where you can compete with others for the highest score. Calm mode focuses on the melody and trying to calm your body by matching the timing of the major melodic point for a soothing experience.
ShockRods
ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas. Your goal in ShockRods is to score points – by shooting your opponents and achieving objectives; scoring goals, stealing the other team's flag, or dealing the most destruction… As you drive your ShockRod to VICTORY!
Stela
Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world.
Overcome daunting challenges, treacherous terrain, and gargantuan beasts while traversing a decaying land. Manipulate the environment to solve elaborate puzzles and creep past dangerous creatures under cover of muted landscapes, all set to an original soundtrack. Survive sweeping environments including mysterious towns, haunting forests, and massive subterranean ruins brought to life in an atmospheric experience.
Decoherence
Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alongside your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single-player Entropy Tribunals experience!
Apple Arcade also gains two new games compatible with Mac.
Pilgrims
Pilgrims is a playful adventure game, created by the team behind Machinarium and Samorost. Roam the land as you please and make new friends, share a laugh with your fellow travelers and help them complete their little stories, your way. How many different solutions can you find?
Shantae and the Seven Sirens
Shantae is back in an all-new tropical adventure! In her 5th adventure, the Half-Genie hero gains new Fusion Magic to explore a vast sunken city, make new Half-Genie friends, and battle the Seven Sirens in her most thrilling adventure yet!
All titles are available for download now from the App Store and Mac App store. You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription which costs $4.99 per month for the whole family. There is also a free month available as a trial if you haven't already taken Apple Arcade for a spin.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.