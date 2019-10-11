A Knight sworn to the forces of darkness. A creature which feeds on pain. A young girl all alone. One interconnecting tale of suffering, sacrifice, and the family in the middle of it all.

INMOST is an atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you'll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within…