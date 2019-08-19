When Apple Arcade launches this fall, it'll reportedly have a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, according to a report from 9to5Mac . The same report also revealed new details about the upcoming service, like the fact that it'll have an enticing free trial.

The report also claims Apple Arcade will offer customers a one-month free trial when the service launches this fall.

Announced in March, Apple Arcade is a game subscription service that Apple says will feature over 100 new and exclusive games, including original releases.