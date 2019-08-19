What you need to know
- A new report claims Apple Arcade will launch for $4.99 per month.
- The service is apparently in early access for employees right now.
- A launch date for Apple Arcade still hasn't been revealed.
When Apple Arcade launches this fall, it'll reportedly have a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The same report also revealed new details about the upcoming service, like the fact that it'll have an enticing free trial.
9to5Mac writes:
Apple Arcade will allow iOS, Mac, and Apple TV users to pay a flat monthly fee and access a bundle of otherwise paid apps through the App Store. Now, we've discovered that Apple Arcade will likely be priced at $4.99 per month.
The report also claims Apple Arcade will offer customers a one-month free trial when the service launches this fall.
Announced in March, Apple Arcade is a game subscription service that Apple says will feature over 100 new and exclusive games, including original releases.
Apple Arcade games will redefine games and be curated based on originality, quality, creativity, fun and their appeal to players of all ages. Apple Arcade will give customers the freedom to try any game from its handpicked collection of titles that are all-you-can-play, have no ads, ad tracking or additional purchases, and respect user privacy.
Apple hasn't revealed an official launch date or price for Apple Arcade, but with early access testing taking place, it won't be long until those details are revealed.
