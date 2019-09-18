When Apple cracked the "slofies" joke during its iPhone event, it seemed like it was one of its many onstage jokes that would be forgotten with time. Not this time. Apple wants to keep slofies—a word mash-up of slo-mo selfies—fresh in people's mind by filing a trademark for the word.

First spotted by The Verge, Apple applied for a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the word that would give the company control over it. The application was submitted September 17, but there's no telling how long the delivering could take.

Apple's reasoning for trademarking the word is for "downloadable computer software for use in capturing and recording video." As The Verge points out, its intent is aimed at stopping other companies from making slofie camera apps more than about preserving the word, but that's exactly what the trademark would do.

It's unclear what type of chance Apple has a getting the feature and word trademarked. Normally trademarks are declined for popular words, but seeing as slofie is very new to our vernacular, Apple may stand a good chance.

For what it's worth, Apple had to pay $400 to file the trademark. We'll see if the investment pays off.

