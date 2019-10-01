Apple has today announced that its annual Back to School promotion will end in just under three weeks time on October 17. The promotion was initally launched in July of this year, and is in keeping with Apple's annual promotion it offers to students looking to purchase new technology to help them with their studies.

For just over 2 more weeks, qualifying higher education students (their parents, faculty, staff and home-school teachers), can purchase any eligible Mac or iPad through Apple's education pricing and get a free pair of Beats Studio 3 headphones worth $350. There are also discounts available on qualifying AppleCare products and some select accessories and services.

You can redeem this offer in any Apple store or on Apple's website.

