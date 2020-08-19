What you need to know
- Apple has become the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market cap.
- This as shares reach more than $468 each.
- Who knows where it'll go next?
Apple reached a $2 trillion cap thanks to a share price of almost $468. And, at the time of writing, it's still increasing.
Today makes Apple the first U.S. company to reach the fabled $2 trillion mark, doubling its valuation in slightly more than two years. The company reached a $1 trillion market cap on August 2, 2018.
Apple did lose its trillion dollar status thanks to COVID-19 in March, however. But things were back on the up by June when the company reached a $1.5 trillion cap.
While Apple is the first U.S. company to hit the milestone, it surely won't be the last. The likes of Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are already worth more than $1 trillion apiece and their numbers are only set to go upwards.
Nobody can match Apple's upward tragectory, though, and Wall Street has long expected it to be the first U.S. company to break that $2 trillion barrier.
And there it is, Apple very briefly topping out at $2 trillion. https://t.co/UU0dPbXAsJ— Stephen Warwick (@StephenWarwick9) August 19, 2020
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Taste new teas for a dollar with Dollar Tea Club Subscription Box
Subscription boxes can be a fun, though pricey, way to try new things. Enter Dollar Tea Club: they offer a variety of subscription boxes starting at just a buck.
Apple enlists lawyers from Samsung case to defend against Epic Games
Apple has enlisted the help of the lawyers from its second case against Samsung and dispute with Qualcomm as counsel in its legal fight with Epic Games. A judge has extended the amount of time Apple has to respond to a recent Epic motion.
Apple and Google's contact tracing tech is coming to another U.S. state
Pennsylvania has announced that it plans to launch a contact tracing app using Apple and Google's technology in September.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.