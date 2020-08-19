Today makes Apple the first U.S. company to reach the fabled $2 trillion mark, doubling its valuation in slightly more than two years. The company reached a $1 trillion market cap on August 2, 2018.

Apple reached a $2 trillion cap thanks to a share price of almost $468. And, at the time of writing, it's still increasing.

Apple did lose its trillion dollar status thanks to COVID-19 in March, however. But things were back on the up by June when the company reached a $1.5 trillion cap.

While Apple is the first U.S. company to hit the milestone, it surely won't be the last. The likes of Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are already worth more than $1 trillion apiece and their numbers are only set to go upwards.

Nobody can match Apple's upward tragectory, though, and Wall Street has long expected it to be the first U.S. company to break that $2 trillion barrier.

And there it is, Apple very briefly topping out at $2 trillion. https://t.co/UU0dPbXAsJ — Stephen Warwick (@StephenWarwick9) August 19, 2020