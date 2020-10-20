What you need to know
- Apple Maps is expanding its improved Maps experience to Canada.
- Testing of the new Maps is currently underway.
- This makes Canada the fourth country to come online.
Apple is testing its improved Maps experience in Canada for the first time. Ten months after the US rollout was completed, Apple's mapping data is now being updated north of the border.
As spotted by Justin O'Beirne and MacRumors, a number of Maps tiles have been updated with more information and detail including bodies of water, parks, airports, buildings, and even foliage.
Apple had previously listed Canada as one of the locations getting the updated Maps data before the end of the year.
"Detailed new maps are coming to more countries later this year, including Canada, Ireland, and the UK. The new maps offer more detailed roads, buildings, parks, marinas, beaches, airports, and more, giving you a more realistic view of the world."
There's currently no indication as to when the rollout will be completed but it's been noted that it generally takes Apple up to 49 days to get the job done.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
