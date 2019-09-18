Music companies accusing people of copyright infringement isn't anything new, but when it accuses Apple it's worth taking note. Four Jays Music Company has filed a new lawsuit claiming that Apple and a further three defendants pirated material that the plaintiff owns the rights to.

All of the music seems to be from popular artists from years past, including Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holliday, and Frank Sinatra. But according to Four Jays Music Company, Apple nor the other defendants ever obtained a license that would allow them to use the music in question.

As Patently Apple notes, Apple contracted two companies called Cleopatra and Orchard to provide a catalog of music to be used in the iTunes store. But those companies didn't have the rights to do so.