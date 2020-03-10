Apple has been forced to cancel its Today at Apple sessions in Seattle and San Francisco amidst more disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple has canceled all of its Today at Apple sessions in Apple retail locations in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area, two of the places in the United States that are seeing some of the worst coronavirus outbreaks. Searching for Today at Apple sessions in the SF Bay Area or around Seattle provides results that say there are currently no classes available. Apple has also canceled all Field Trip programs, which allowed teachers to take students to Apple Stores. Apple sent out notices to stores in these areas asking them to cancel all sessions from March 8 to March 29, according to an ‌Apple retail‌ source that spoke with MacRumors. Apple has also canceled Today at Apple sessions in Italy.

As iMore reported on Friday, Apple was recently forced to cancel all of its Today At Apple sessions throughout Italy until March 19. That cancellation appears to have been extended until at least March 21.

According to the report, Apple has also stipulated that stores undertake extra cleaning of display products, and it has reduced the number of chairs at its Genius Bar to reduce the density of customers.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to affect Apple's global operations, in China it was forced to close all of its retail stores for several weeks, four of them are still closed and have been since February 1.

As mentioned, Today at Apple in the Seattle and San Francisco areas will cease until at least March 29. If you had previously made any plans or were thinking about visiting a store that has potentially been affected by closures or a limited program, you should definitely check out the store's website before doing anything else.