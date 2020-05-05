What you need to know
- Apple is issuing its cheapest bonds in years.
- That's because it's taking advantage of Federal Reserve emergency measures.
- Several companies have already taken advantage of the measures.
Apple is issuing the cheapest bonds it has in years thanks to emergency measures enacted by the Federal Reserve.
As Reuters reports:
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday capitalized on the Federal Reserve's emergency measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak to issue its cheapest bonds in years, making it the latest blue-chip company to do so to fund stock buybacks and dividends. Apple's offering illustrates how companies with the best credit ratings are boosting shareholder returns by tapping cheap debt made available through the Fed's backstopping of the credit markets. Apple shares are virtually flat year-to-date, compared with a 12% drop in the S&P 500 Index
Apple raised $8.5 billion by selling four different bonds, ranging from three year's maturity to 30. As Reuters notes, its three and five-year bonds had "the lowest rates the company has paid on bonds with such durations since 2013."
The money will be used for "general corporate purpose" such as share repurchasing and dividend payments. According to the report, Federal Reserve interest rates were "slashed" in March to help struggling companies during the global pandemic, and the move has fuelled record uptake from companies including Boeing and Ford.
Larger companies such as Apple have also been able to take advantage:
The policy has also allowed financially strong companies such as Apple, which had just over $40 billion in cash as of the end of March, to reduce its cost of capital to the benefit of shareholders.
Last week, Apple reported Q2 earnings of $58.3 billion and recorded 1% growth over the previous year.
Google Drive gets Face ID and Touch ID 'Privacy Screen' for iOS
Google Drive for iOS has been updated. You can now secure your files using your iOS passcode, and access them with Face ID and Touch ID.
Doom Eternal EP weighs in on Mick Gordon, soundtrack controversy
There's been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple of weeks, as outraged fans learned that Mick Gordon would likely not be working with Bethesda in the future. Marty Stratton, Executive Producer on Doom Eternal, provided a lengthy statement in an open letter to the community regarding the situation.
Scissor switches have returned to the latest version of the MacBook Air
Scissor switches are back! Here’s all the important info on the keyboard on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air.
Keep that iPhone XS juiced up for the long haul
When you have a beautiful high-tech phone like the iPhone XS, you tend to use it a lot - sometimes a whole heck of a lot! There's nothing more frustrating than a fast-draining battery, so you may need a good battery case to keep your iPhone powered up throughout the day.