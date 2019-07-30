We still don't have an exact date, but Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Apple Card will be available in August on a limited basis, confirming recent reports. Cook announced the news during Apple's Q3 2019 earnings call.

The Apple Card is being billed by Apple as a "new kind of credit card" designed to help consumers "lead a healthier financial life." The card will live in the Wallet app on your iPhone and offers no annual fees along with enticing rewards, including 3% cash-back on purchases made directly from Apple.

"Apple Card is designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life, which starts with a better understanding of their spending so they can make smarter choices with their money, transparency to help them understand how much it will cost if they want to pay over time and ways to help them pay down their balance," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's Vice President of Apple Pay.

Although Apple Card is geared more toward digital living, Apple will also provide users with a minimalistic titanium card that features laser etched engravings. One of the big differences is that the physical Apple Card won't feature any numbers, CVV security code, signature, or expiration date.

A previous report claimed the Apple Card would be available in the first half of August, so it won't be much longer before you can apply.