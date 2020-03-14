Apple has sent an email to Apple Card customers stating that they will be able to apply to skip their March payment without incurring interest charges.

The email states:

We're here to help. We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life. Should you need assistance, please click here to be connected to Apple Card Support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your March payment without incurring interest charges. You can expect a confirmation email in the next few days once your enrollment is complete. No further action is needed. If you have questions, you can reach an Apple Card Specialist 24/7 by sending a text or calling right from Wallet.

The move is in addition to several other steps taken by Apple in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple has also announced that all of its retail stores outside of greater China will close until March 27, furthermore Apple's WWDC 2020 conference will take place in June in an all-new exclusively online format, the physical portion of the event having been canceled. From that report:

"We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience... The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead." - Phil Schiller.

To apply for the Apple Card Customer Assistance Program, you should double-check your emails and follow the link contained within.