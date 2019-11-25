What you need to know
- Nike joins companies like Uber/Uber Eats and Walgreens/Duane Reade in offering cashback.
- The promotion won't work in non-U.S. Nike stores.
- Allegations over gender discrimination with Apple Card continue to grow.
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Apple has announced a new Apple Card promotion. Cardmembers now receive 3 percent cash back for purchases made across Nike's many retail platforms in the United States. The latest 3 percent cashback promotion for Apple Card includes purchases made through Nike stores, SNKRS, Nike Training Club, Nike.com, and the Nike app.
As you would with purchases made at Apple retail locations, the 3 percent cashback is added to your Apple Card Daily Cash. When deposited, you can use the money to make Apple Pay purchases, help pay down your Apple Card balance, or send it to family and friends.
Besides Apple and Nike, you'll receive 3 percent cashback on Apple Card purchases made at Duane Reade, T-Mobile, Uber, Uber Eats, and Walgreens.
First announced in March, the Apple Card was officially released in the United States in August.
You can learn more about Apple Card through the official website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's why iMore looks a little different this week
It’s that time of year again: Black Friday! We’re teaming up with the folks at Thrifter once again to become your go-to destination for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Satechi announces new compact, backlit keyboard that includes a number pad
Satechi is known for putting together some gorgeous accessories and it's at it again, this time announcing a full backlit Bluetooth keyboard that's compact despite having a full numpad.
Apple to give $1 to (RED) for Apple Store purchases made with Apple Pay
Apple has confirmed that it will give $1 to (RED) for each and every Apple Store purchase that is made via Apple Pay as we near World AIDS Day.
These are the best credit cards to use when buying the new MacBook Pro
The Macbook Pro 16-inch is a monster with a hefty price tag. Here's how to save and earn the most when buying Apple's new Mac.