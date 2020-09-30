The recent developer release of iOS 14.2 beta 2 brought with it a stealthy new feature for Apple Card users. As spotted by the folks on Reddit, Apple Card users can now see their annual spending for the first time.

Those with previous versions of iOS installed can only see their spending broken down by week and month, but iOS 14.2 beta 2 adds a "Year" tab for those who want to see everything they've spent within a particular calendar year.

Yes, oddly, that isn't something that already existed.

Apple is currently testing iOS 14.2 with developers and a public release is likely to come towards the end of October, just following an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch. While it's true there's time for that feature to go walkabout, I can't imagine it will. Apple has done stranger things in the past, though!