What you need to know
- Apple Card users with iOS 14.beta 2 installed have noticed a new feature.
- They can see their annual Apple Card spending for the first time.
- It's likely the feature will be available in the public version of the update, too.
The recent developer release of iOS 14.2 beta 2 brought with it a stealthy new feature for Apple Card users. As spotted by the folks on Reddit, Apple Card users can now see their annual spending for the first time.
Those with previous versions of iOS installed can only see their spending broken down by week and month, but iOS 14.2 beta 2 adds a "Year" tab for those who want to see everything they've spent within a particular calendar year.
Yes, oddly, that isn't something that already existed.
Apple is currently testing iOS 14.2 with developers and a public release is likely to come towards the end of October, just following an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch. While it's true there's time for that feature to go walkabout, I can't imagine it will. Apple has done stranger things in the past, though!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can use a Wii Nunchuck to play iPhone games. But you shouldn't.
The sheer number of things that you can plug into an iPhone will never cease to amaze. But did you ever expect someone to play iPhone games with a Wii Nunchuck?
Epic 'does not dispute' breaking App Store rules in latest filing
In a response to Apple's counterclaim against Epic Games over breach of contract, Epic Games has admitted its payment solution was prohibited by its contractual agreement with Apple, but denies its refusal to go along with Apple's "anti-competitive scheme" was wrong.
Two new Apple TV+ shows to begin shooting in the UK soon
Two new Apple TV+ shows, both UK-commissioned, will go into production in the coming weeks.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs around
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug can is a great first step in building out your connected home with its simple plug and play design. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit that you can buy.