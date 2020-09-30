Apple Card in Apple Pay with a wallet bling bling make it rainSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

  • Apple Card users with iOS 14.beta 2 installed have noticed a new feature.
  • They can see their annual Apple Card spending for the first time.
  • It's likely the feature will be available in the public version of the update, too.

The recent developer release of iOS 14.2 beta 2 brought with it a stealthy new feature for Apple Card users. As spotted by the folks on Reddit, Apple Card users can now see their annual spending for the first time.

Those with previous versions of iOS installed can only see their spending broken down by week and month, but iOS 14.2 beta 2 adds a "Year" tab for those who want to see everything they've spent within a particular calendar year.

Yes, oddly, that isn't something that already existed.

Ios 142 Apple Card Annual SpendSource: u/DimitriTooProBro

Apple is currently testing iOS 14.2 with developers and a public release is likely to come towards the end of October, just following an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launch. While it's true there's time for that feature to go walkabout, I can't imagine it will. Apple has done stranger things in the past, though!

