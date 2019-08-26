Apple on Monday released a new ad promoting the Apple Card, and you can watch it now on the company's YouTube channel.

The ad is short but sweet, highlighting some of Apple Card's biggest features, including Daily Cash, purchase history, and security.

"With a better way to track where you spend," the ad says. "Daily Cash you get back everyday, and a new level of privacy and security."

From the beginning, Apple has promoted Apple Card as being a "new kind of credit card," offering an experience that's easier to use than competing services. We reviewed the card and found that it lives up to the hype.

After a brief invite period, Apple Card is now available to all iPhone users. You can sign up through the Wallet app.