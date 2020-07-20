What you need to know
- Some Apple Card users have started to see them appear on Experian credit reports.
- This is the first time since the card's launch in August 2019.
- The data already appears on TransUnion reports.
Some owners of Apple Cards have started to see them appear on their Experian credit reports. Multiple people have taken to social media and Reddit to share the news, although not everyone's reports appear to have been updated.
While Apple Card ownership was already being shown on credit reports from TransUnion, this is the first time we've seen them appear on Experian reports. It also isn't clear whether it is now only a matter of time before Equifax gets in on the act as well.
As with all other credit cards, ownership of Apple Card could be either a bad or good signal in terms of how other credit companies see you. Its appearance on Experian isn't inherently a bad thing, but it is something worth noting if you're concerned about your credit rating.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ambient sound app Dark Noise 2 gets custom mixes, iCloud syncing, and more
One of the best ambient sound apps just got way, way better. So much better that it's jumping to version 2.0
Here's the latest info on when the next Nintendo Direct is
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
National COVID-19 server to use Apple and Google's API, hosted by Microsoft
The Association of Public Health Laboratories has announced it is working with Apple, Google, and Microsoft to launch a national server that will securely store COVID-19 exposure notification data.
Fancy up your cooking with these Joule accessories
Sous vide cookery is an incredibly simple process, but you can add some real flair with the help of some handy tools. If you love your Joule sous vide wand and you want to get the most out of your cooking sessions, then here are some accessories that will help.