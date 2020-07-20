Some owners of Apple Cards have started to see them appear on their Experian credit reports. Multiple people have taken to social media and Reddit to share the news, although not everyone's reports appear to have been updated.

While Apple Card ownership was already being shown on credit reports from TransUnion, this is the first time we've seen them appear on Experian reports. It also isn't clear whether it is now only a matter of time before Equifax gets in on the act as well.

As with all other credit cards, ownership of Apple Card could be either a bad or good signal in terms of how other credit companies see you. Its appearance on Experian isn't inherently a bad thing, but it is something worth noting if you're concerned about your credit rating.