What you need to know
- Apple filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of DACA.
- It was the first time Apple CEO Tim Cook and VP Deirdre O'Brien signed their name to an amicus brief.
- The legality of DACA will be examined by the Supreme Court during its 2019 term.
Today Apple filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in support of DACA. DACA is an acronym for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program. However, this was the first amicus brief that included the names of Apple CEO Tim Cook and VP of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien (via MacRumors).
Here the first part of Apple's amicus brief.
Since 1976, Apple has made its name by designing, developing, selling, and maintaining cutting-edge consumer electronics including mobile communications devices, personal computers, and related software and services. Apple's success stems from its people. They shape and embody Apple's culture of innovation. Apple employs a diverse workforce of over 90,000 employees in the United States alone.
Among those people are hundreds of DACA recipients who had no say in the decision to travel to this country and have known no other home. Apple employs DACA recipients who embody Apple's commitment to innovation in a wide variety of positions. As we explain below, they, and immigrants like them, are vital to Apple's success. They spark creativity and help drive innovation. They are among our most driven and selfless colleagues.
DACA grants 800,000 kids who entered the country when they were 16 years or younger a two-year period of deferred action from deportation and a work permit to work in the country. Subsequently, Apple employs 443 Dreamers who hail from more than 25 different countries from around the world.
It's become a hot button political issue, but nonetheless, Apple is stamping its support behind all Dreamers.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the DACA case during the 2019 term. It'll begin hearing cases starting October 7.