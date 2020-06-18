Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter today to note a US Supreme Court decision to protect DACA after the Trump administration sought to have it killed off.

The 478 Dreamers at Apple are members of our collective family. With creativity and passion, they’ve made us a stronger, more innovative American company. We're glad for today’s decision and will keep fighting until DACA’s protections are permanent. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 18, 2020

According to an NPR report, the decision was a close one with a 5-4 majority achieved after Chief Justice John Roberts cast the decisive cote.

The vote was 5-to-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts casting the decisive fifth vote that sought to bridge the liberal and conservative wings of the court. Roberts and the court's four liberal justices said the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act.

DACA has been around for eight years at this point and is designed to protect those who were children when they were brought to the United States illegally. The Trump administration believes that they shouldn't be allowed to work in the country. The US Supreme Court's decision to protect DACA at this time ensures that they can.

Begun in 2012, the DACA program gave temporary protection from deportation to qualified individuals brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Under the program, the "Dreamers" were allowed to work legally and apply for college loans if they met certain requirements and passed a background check.

This is, however, just the latest battle in a war that will surely continue.